Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.44%)
19780.80 + 86.80
Nifty Midcap (0.05%)
41876.65 + 20.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6461.10 -3.20
Nifty Bank (0.23%)
43684.65 + 99.70
Heatmap

Functional skills like testing, ERP in demand amid muted IT hiring: Report

Hiring remained muted in the IT sector, as organisations have adopted a wait-and-watch approach in light of geopolitical tensions, putting a hold on discretionary spending

jobs, IT jobs, IT industry, AI

This report is based on data from Quess IT Staffing's operations, which maps demand and supply in our talent ecosystem. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as recruitment in the IT sector remained muted, demand for talent with functional skills like ERP, automotive design, testing and administration continued to surge in the second quarter of this financial year, a report said on Tuesday.
Hiring remained muted in the IT sector, as organisations have adopted a wait-and-watch approach in light of geopolitical tensions, putting a hold on discretionary spending, said 'Skills Report' by business solutions provider Quess Corp.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, with the IT sector the demand for talent with functional skills such as development, ERP (enterprise resource planning), automotive design, testing and administration among others continued to surge during the second quarter of FY24, it added.
"For the first time in recent history, large IT services companies have shown a decline in headcount and reduced guidance values, signalling a collective exercise of caution in navigating the future. We believe this uncertainty will continue for a quarter or two before the next uptick begins," Quess IT Staffing CEO Vijay Sivaram said.
However, he said, adopting models such as master service providers (MSPs) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), as well as the need for pre-assessed hiring, remains the priority.
"On the bright side, the GCC (Global Capability Centers) ecosystem is growing exponentially, and with the advent of Gen AI, we expect the integration of additional tech in the Indian IT space, which holds considerable long-term potential.
"Opportunities abound for those who invest in upskilling, with a notable shift in the way businesses operate, as over 85 per cent of Indian businesses plan to invest in AI within the next two years," he added.
This report is based on data from Quess IT Staffing's operations, which maps demand and supply in our talent ecosystem in the second quarter of FY24.
According to Quess data, 65 per cent of the aggregate demand emerged from the top 5 skill suites, namely development, ERP, automotive design, testing and administration.
In addition to these functional skill suites, the report also found that incremental demand for skills related to Gen AI, Data Science, DevOps, Cloud, Automotive Engineering, Cyber Security, Networking Specialists and more were also noted.

Also Read

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Hiring in the Indian IT sector shrinks for the first time in 25 years

IT-focused cities in India seeing job de-growth: Naukri JobSpeak report

Freshers face challenge to get jobs due to those who graduated last year

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

SEA urges govt to hike duty difference between crude, refined palm oil

Titan plans to hire over 3,000 employees in next 5 years across domains

Lack of real-life use cases preventing major telcos from charging for 5G

Strides Pharma arm obtains USFDA nod for Levetiracetam oral solution

India's non-basmati rice export slumps 57% in September on duty hike

Meanwhile, in terms of cities the report stated that the IT sector is experiencing a notable transformation as it expands beyond its initial technology hub, Bengaluru.
Emerging tech hubs like Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and NCR (national capital region) are gaining prominence, the report revealed.
This shift is driven by their flourishing tech industries and the presence of both domestic and international companies, propelling them to become established, mature technology hubs in the country, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IT hiring IT jobs crisis Skill Training job sector

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon