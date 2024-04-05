Average daily international traffic dropped by 4.81% to 196,050 in March

The average daily international traffic to and from India decreased by 4.81 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 196,050 in March as inbound tourism gradually receded with the onset of the summer season.

Meanwhile, although the number of daily domestic flights increased, there was a marginal M-o-M drop in average daily domestic traffic in March, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard. Accordingly, in March, each Indian carrier's load factor (occupancy) experienced a M-o-M decline.