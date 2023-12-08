Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Ayodhya airport to be ready by month-end, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22 next year

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ayodhya airport will be ready for commercial flight operations by month-end and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22 next year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I have myself surveyed the Ayodhya airport's construction along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. By the end of this month, the airport in Ayodhya will be completely ready. I am monitoring its progress not on a weekly basis but on a daily basis," Scindia told reporters in a press conference.

"When the Ayodhya airport is ready, the Prime Minister himself will inaugurate not just the airport but also the start of commercial flights from it," he added.

The first phase of the Ayodhya airport development involves the construction of a terminal building spanning 6,250 square meters. This terminal is designed to accommodate 300 passengers during busy hours and has an annual capacity to handle 600,000 passengers.

Also Read

Phase-I construction of Ayodhya's airport to be completed by August

Paddler Manika Batra loses her kit bag, seeks Jyotiraditya Scindia's help

Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

MP election results: Scindia credits BJP's 'double-engine' govt for success

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

RBI to establish cloud for financial data, repository for fintech info

Infrastructure development picks pace under Modi govt, says Scindia

RBI's prolonged pause on repo rate favourable for corporate sector: Experts

Coca-Cola set to invest Rs 3,000 crore to install new plant in Sanand

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Ayodhya Indian airports Aviation ministry

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon