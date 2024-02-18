Sensex (    %)
                        
BCAS asks airlines to ensure baggage arrival in 30 minutes at airports

The aviation security regulator has given a deadline of February 26 to all seven airlines - Air India, Indigo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect, and Air India Express - to follow its directive

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked Indian carriers to ensure that passengers' baggage arrives at the baggage belt in the airports within 30 minutes of shutting down the plane’s engines.

The aviation security regulator has given a deadline of February 26 to all seven airlines — Air India, Indigo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect, and Air India Express — to follow its directive.
BCAS started the “continuous” exercise of monitoring the time of arrival of baggage at belts of six major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru — in January as per the directions of the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Since the beginning of the review exercise, the performance of all airlines has been monitored on a weekly basis and has improved but is not as per the mandates. The mandates require the first baggage to arrive at the baggage belt within 10 minutes of shutting off the aircraft engine and the last bag within 30 minutes of the same,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The aforementioned monitoring is currently being done at six major airports. “However, BCAS has directed the airlines to ensure that the mandated levels are achieved at all airports where they operate,” the Ministry noted.

The mandates, or the service quality requirements, are part of the operation, management, and delivery agreement (OMDA) that the Airports Authority of India signed with major airports such as Delhi and Mumbai when they were privatised around 20 years ago.

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

