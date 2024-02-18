Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tech cos using content without consent: IPA prez Pansa on AI material

IPA, founded in 1896 in Paris with the promotion and defence of copyright and the freedom to publish, is the world's largest federation of national, regional and specialist publishers' associations

tech artificial intelligence chatgpt krutrim

Globally, several groups of authors, including the likes of novelist John Grisham and "Game of Thrones" author George RR Martin, have filed lawsuits over the use of their text in AI training

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Publishers' Association (IPA) president Karine Pansa accused big technology companies of using copyrighted content "without permission" for AI-generated materials and urged publishers to raise their concerns.
Pansa, who recently visited India for the ongoing New Delhi World Book Fair, said the IPA is holding discussions with its member countries, including India, on how to deal with the big tech companies for infringing publishers' copyrights by "reproducing their materials without permission" for AI training.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The big tech companies are using the content available on the internet to regenerate the new content without consent, and part of this content is books, the content of which belongs to the publishers. It is being used without their permission, consent, licensed payment, and remuneration.
"So it is an important part of the IPA's job to discuss how each country is going to deal with this new technology and this new copyright infringement," Pansa told PTI, adding that the organisation will soon pen an open letter regarding the issue.
IPA, founded in 1896 in Paris with the promotion and defence of copyright and the freedom to publish, is the world's largest federation of national, regional and specialist publishers' associations.
Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the organisation comprises 100 plus members from 81 countries.
Terming the alleged copyright infringement by the big tech companies -- including Microsoft, Meta and OpenAI -- a serious matter, Pansa said it is sad that not many people, even those belonging to the publishing industry, are aware of the unfair use of the authors' copyrighted works.
She encouraged publishers to come forward and raise their concerns, ensuring IPA's full support.
"We need to make sure that the publishers also value their own work, because sometimes they don't.
"They just publish, they do their best with their content, but they do not brand, they don't value their names, we need to make them powerful, just the same way as these tech companies have," pointed Pansa, who is also the owner of Girassol Brasil Edies -- a children's book publishing house in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
Globally, several groups of authors, including the likes of novelist John Grisham and "Game of Thrones" author George RR Martin, have filed lawsuits over the use of their text in AI training.

Also Read

John Abraham buys luxury bungalow for Rs 70.83 cr in Mumbai's Khar area

Govt seeks investment commitment from Switzerland under EFTA pact: Report

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

Senior officials meet of WTO members to begin from tomorrow in Geneva

Interest in generative AI ventures high: Fireflies AI CEO Krish Ramineni

Adani Total Gas looks to increase adoption of LNG as primary fuel

Realty sentiment index moves upward as financial institutes remain bullish

Hybrid mutual funds scheme gain popularity, attract Rs 20,634 crore in Jan

7 major cities see annual 8% rise in completion of housing units: Anarock

Paytm Payments Bank row drew fintechs' focus to compliance of laws: MoS IT

Elaborating on how to deal with generative AI content, the Brazilian publisher argued against amending copyright laws and said the current set of rules are well-equipped to hold the big tech companies accountable for the violation.
"The law doesn't need to be changed or updated because it is clearly mentioned what is fair use and what is unfair. So, it doesn't need to be changed , it just needs to be respected," she added.
That said, Pansa here clarified that she is not someone who is against the use of AI per se and in fact encourages authors to embrace the technology.
When asked about concerns regarding writers' running out of jobs because of the advent of AI, she replied: "AI is not creative enough, it is just recombination of used patterns and data at best".
"We are not asking to end GPT. We all should embrace technology, and authors today are using it, maybe to correct their draft or to make sure that they have the right words. But the main idea, the original creation, is theirs," she concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech companies science & technology Tech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon