Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bengaluru's net office space leasing soars 15 times in Oct-Dec: Report

The Bengaluru office market achieved the highest volume and also maximum surge in percentage term during the current quarter of this calendar year

IT service firms, workplace, office space, commercial, rent, employees, staff, women

As per the data, the leasing in Mumbai declined 9 per cent to 22,46,920 sq ft from 24,72,259 sq ft.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru saw a 15-fold jump in net office leasing during the quarter due to many large leasing transaction from corporates as well as low base effect, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield said on Saturday that the net leasing of office space stood at 18.63 million sq ft during the October-December period across major eight cities as against 9.06 million sq ft in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Bengaluru office market achieved the highest volume and also maximum surge in percentage term during the current quarter of this calendar year.
The net office leasing or absorption in Bengaluru jumped to 80,50,266 sq ft during October-December from 5,18,622 sq ft in the year-ago period.
"Many large deals that were under negotiation in the previous quarters, but occupiers were adopting a cautious approach and delaying, have sailed through in Q4. As a result, fresh leasing of space jumped," the consultant said, explaining the sharp jump in office demand in Bengaluru.
Besides, it said the "last quarter of 2022 was a low base owing to higher caution exercised by global occupiers as fears of US recession and rising inflation were high and impacted market sentiment negatively in Q4-22".
As per the data, the leasing in Mumbai declined 9 per cent to 22,46,920 sq ft from 24,72,259 sq ft.
The demand in Delhi-NCR, too, fell 37 per cent to 16,25,514 sq ft from 25,61,752 sq ft.
In Chennai, the leasing was up 37 per cent to 14,48,595 sq ft from 10,59,307 sq ft.
Pune saw a 58 per cent growth in leasing to 1,898,143 sq ft from 11,97,733 sq ft.
Leasing activities in Hyderabad jumped more than 3 times to 26,18,424 sq ft from 7,88,624 sq ft.
In Kolkata, the demand grew nearly 2 per cent to 257,700 sq ft from 253,737 sq ft.

Also Read

Strong economy to take office leasing to 40-45 mn sq ft in 2023: Colliers

Net office leasing rises to 18-month high of 10.37 mn sq ft in Jul-Sep: JLL

Office leasing up 33% in July-September quarter to 15.8 mn sq ft: CBRE

Industrial & Logistics sector leasing to touch 5-year high in 2023: CBRE

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33% in Dec: Report

Centre to launch 2nd version of National Career Service portal in 2024

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose hardware

Logging in: New career path as esports gain recognition in multisport event

Energy surge: Oil and gas sector set for good growth in FY24, FY25

Net leasing of office space in Ahmedabad more than doubled to 4,92,795 sq ft during the fourth quarter this year from 2,10,010 sq ft in the year-ago period.
Anshul Jain, Managing Director, India & South East Asia, at Cushman & Wakefield, said, "We have always maintained that the fundamentals of India's office market are strong."

"While we anticipated a healthy performance this year despite global headwinds and economic uncertainties, Q4 and the entire 2023 have exceeded even our most optimistic projections and turned out to be the best one ever," Jain said.
A turnaround in the economic growth outlook for India in Q4, coupled with resilience seen in the global economy, could be a factor for fence-sitting occupiers to move ahead swiftly, Jain said.
Bengaluru-based flexible space operators Urban Vault and BHIVE said the demand for managed office space has grown significantly in the past few years.
Urban Vault Co-founder Amal Mishra said, "After a sluggish start to the year, the office market has bounced back. Leading the charge is flexible workspaces, particularly in places like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram."

Shesh Paplikar, Founder & CEO, BHIVE Group, noted that varying growth percentages are observed in the flex leasing industry encompassing coworking, hybrid, and managed offices.
"Post-pandemic, the managed working segment has experienced the highest demand, followed by coworking," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Karnataka Real Estate Office space leasing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon