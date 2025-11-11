Bernhard Schulte's India arm buys Mumbai office space for ₹304 crore

The India arm of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has bought office space worth ₹304 crore in Kalpataru Virtus, a commercial project by real estate developer Kalpataru, located on the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Vikhroli (West), Mumbai, according to people familiar with the development.

The under-construction Kalpataru Virtus comprises a basement, ground floor, 10 levels of podium parking, and 20 office floors. BSM has purchased about 93,000 sq ft of carpet area spread across the 15th to 20th floors, translating to a deal value of around ₹32,688 per sq ft. The transaction was finalised last week, sources said.

BSM, which