Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Beyond interruptions: How the year 2024 turned out for the business sector

Beyond interruptions: How the year 2024 turned out for the business sector

2024 was a year of churn - and a big loss - but it was also when India made decisive strides in infrastructure and defence self-reliance

Ratan Tata

BS Reporter
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ratan Tata
  A titan passes: A doyen of India Inc, Ratan Tata (86), chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died on October 9 in Mumbai due to age-related problems. Tributes poured in from around the world for the visionary businessman, whose leadership had transformed the Tata group, one of India’s biggest conglomerates, into a global brand. Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Tata was also known for his philanthropy and commitment to the startup world, in which he invested generously. After his death, his half-brother Noel Tata was named chairman of Tata Trusts. 
123
  Eye of the storm:  In August, Hindenburg Research made allegations of financial impropriety against Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. The US-based short-seller alleged that she had a stake in offshore funds associated with the Adani group, a conglomerate under Sebi investigation. Amid these allegations, internal unrest broke out at Sebi with its employees accusing the leadership of fostering a toxic work culture. Earlier, in July, the death of a 26-year-old EY executive, allegedly due to work pressure, had triggered a debate around work culture across firms. 
strike
    Striking standoff: A major strike at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur unit saw workers demanding higher wages and union recognition. Though the management had agreed to a wage hike earlier, the strike continued as workers pressed for formal recognition of their union. The strike ended on October 16, after 37 days. On December 5, the Madras High Court gave the Tamil Nadu government six weeks to decide on the union's status. 
vistara
  Turbulence and takeoff: Vistara took to the skies one last time on November 11 before the airline merged into Air India the next day. This was the second merger for the Tata group, following that of Air India Express and AIX Connect on October 1. Meanwhile, Jet Airways’ long saga concluded with the Supreme Court ordering its liquidation. This was also a year when airlines received over 700 hoax bomb threats, which disrupted flight operations nationwide. 
NSE

Also Read

breakthrough politicians

'Power Star' to BJP's 'Nayab Hira': Five breakthrough politicians of 2024

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

Unicorn boom or bust: India's best and worst performing startups in 2024

PremiumIndia's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Sales to investments: Win some, lose some for real estate in 2024

Stock market

Israel war, Budget, Fed rate cut: Top events that shaped markets in 2024

alternative investment funds, mutual funds

Which MFs should you bet on? Infra, tech sectoral funds to do well in 2025

  IPO frenzy: 2024 became the year of IPOs as both established giants and startups turned to Dalal Street. Hyundai led with India’s largest ever IPO, while startups like Swiggy saw strong investor interest. SME IPOs also shone with sky-high subscription rates. 
NSE
  Bull run: Both the Sensex and Nifty hit record highs in 2024 despite global volatility and corporate controversies. A new bull statue was unveiled outside the NSE. Bitcoin also surged past $100,000, fuelled in part by Donald Trump’s return to power in the US. 
air force
 
Make-in-India milestone: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking the launch of India’s first private-sector assembly line for military aircraft. The facility, located on the campus of Tata Advanced Systems, will produce 56 C-295 aircraft in collaboration with Airbus, boosting India's defence capabilities. 
Tech
  Tech glitch: A faulty CrowdStrike security update on July 19 caused millions of Microsoft Windows PCs to shut down globally. The issue was resolved within six hours, but not before major disruptions. 
sea
  Sea-Link spectacle: Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge. Spanning 22 km – 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km on land – it slashes travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to 20 minutes. The Rs 18,000 crore project received significant backing from Japan International Cooperation Agency. 
sony
 
A show that wasn’t: The proposed $10 billion Sony-Zee merger fell through as the Sony group withdrew from the agreement, ending plans of creating a media behemoth. A legal tussle followed but was settled in August with both sides withdrawing claims. 
family
  Family feud to boardroom battles: The personal feud between Raymond Group MD Gautam Singhania and his estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, escalated to the boardroom after Modi was removed as director from several group companies. 
leader
  Leadership shakeup: Corporate entities and financial institutions saw leadership changes in 2024. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra (top) became RBI governor, succeeding Shaktikanta Das; C S Setty (centre) took charge of SBI; and former Amazon India Country Manager Manish Tiwary was named Suresh Narayanan’s successor as MD of Nestle India.                     

More From This Section

placement jobs employment

India's small businesses drive jobs growth, wage gains curbed by inflation

Bharat Petroleum

BPCL clears decks for Rs 95k cr Ramayapatnam refinery in Andhra Pradesh

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

FRAI asks govt to provide support to 'kirana' stores facing qcom challenge

telecom spectrum

Trai to come out with recommendation for satcom spectrum 'very soon'

Demand in key overseas markets has enabled the continuing rise in the export of refined petroleum products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in October, according to the latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Export of ref

Raise import duty on petchem to protect domestic industry: Ficci asks govt

Topics : SEBI Samsung Year ender 2024 Ratan Tata NSE Vistara Zee Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon