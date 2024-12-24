Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 08:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trai to come out with recommendation for satcom spectrum 'very soon'

Trai to come out with recommendation for satcom spectrum 'very soon'

Trai concluded an open-house discussion on the terms and conditions for the assigning spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services in the second week of November

telecom spectrum

Trai concluded an open-house discussion on the terms and conditions for the assigning spectrum. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom regulator Trai will issue recommendations on rules for satellite spectrum allocation very soon, an official said on Monday.

The government will evaluate recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and thereafter decide on allocating spectrum to satellite communication companies, which will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services in the country.

In response to a question on the recommendation on satcom spectrum rules during an event on National Consumer Day, Trai Chairman A K Lahoti said it will be issued "very soon".

Trai concluded an open-house discussion on the terms and conditions for the assigning spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services in the second week of November.

 

Telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel want spectrum for full mobility across the country should be allocated through auctions only. However, Elon Musk's Starlink and global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper and other satellite communication companies back an administrative allocation of satcom spectrum.

Also Read

cyber fraud

Govt to release guidelines on pesky calls next month: Consumer Affairs secy

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

No satellite spectrum allocation on first-come, first-served basis: Scindia

trai

No disruption on Day 1 of mandatory message traceability: Trai officials

PremiumMan holding phone

Banks compliant with Trai's new regulations on message traceability

spam scam phone

Trai's new message norms: Your OTPs safe, but spam may have a hard time

With battle lines between terrestrial players and satellite aspirants clearly drawn, Trai's marathon open-house discussion stretched for several hours and saw telcos Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel banding together and speaking in unison about the need for a level-playing field as India works out the norms for satcom spectrum.

Jio, which has made a case for the auction of satellite spectrum, on Friday said it is "not afraid of competition" but that 'same services same rules' must apply.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm had approached a retired Supreme Court judge for a legal opinion, which says that Trai's consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communications seems to have completely sidestepped the issue of level-playing field with ground-based telecom networks.

Musk's Starlink and other global peers like Amazon's Project Kuiper back an administrative allocation of satcom spectrum.

During the open house discussion, Parnil Urdhwareshe, Director, Starlink Satellite Communications, said Indian users want satellite broadband services and these "intelligent consumers" have the right to choose an operator who will provide them with an affordable, high-quality service.

Starlink prices for any country are readily available on its website, and it is proud of making satellite broadband affordable for users who have so far been unserved, he pointed out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Demand in key overseas markets has enabled the continuing rise in the export of refined petroleum products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in October, according to the latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Export of ref

Raise import duty on petchem to protect domestic industry: Ficci asks govt

medicine, online pharmacy pharmacy

Online pharmacy operating losses to reduce in FY26, predicts CRISIL

Premiumsolar

CRISIL analysis: Sprint towards power sector's 500 Gw of green energy goal

Premiumpharma

CRISIL analysis: Exports, domestic demand to drive pharma sector's growth

telecom

Impact of July's tariff hike by telcos almost over, analysts believe

Topics : TRAI telecom services Telecom regulator Telecom spectrum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon