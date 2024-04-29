Bharat Biotech co-founder Krishna Ella takes helm as President of IVMA

Krishna Ella, co-founder of Bharat Biotech, was appointed President of the Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) for a two-year term from April 2024 to 2026. He takes over from Adar Poonawalla and aims to strengthen collaboration between vaccine makers, researchers, and policymakers to speed up vaccine development and improve production. The IVMA also seeks to support developing countries' access to affordable vaccines.

Adar Poonawalla has served as the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India since 2011. SII became the first Indian company to roll out the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine, under the brand name Covishield, during COVID-19.

Ella takes over the presidency from Adar C Poonawalla, who held the post from 2019 to March 2024. For the current two-year term, Mahima Datla, managing director of Biological E, assumes the role of vice president, T. Srinivas, chief financial officer of Bharat Biotech, will be treasurer and Harshavardhan, will continue as director general of IVMA.

"Vaccines are the vital pillar of global health, and the IVMA mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving immunisations. Innovation, sustainability, and equity are the foundations of our collective vision, and I am pleased to serve IVMA along with its distinguished members and contribute to its vision to protect and enhance public health in India and the developing world,” said Krishna M Ella, President of IVMA.

Ella emphasised the need to support African nations' public health vision IVMA members and urged to formulate policies and regulations in line with the World Health Organisation and the United States Food and Drug Administration, which will help the industry to be not only globally competitive but also fortify India’s vision to boost the level playing field world-over in preventive care.

The IVMA aims to fortify collaboration between vaccine manufacturers, researchers, and policymakers to accelerate the development of new vaccines and improve production processes. Most importantly fostering the growth of startups, industry-academia, and public-private partnerships.

The IVMA aims to be more responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing world. As per the announcement, the leadership signifies a key phase for the Association and its collective voice, marked by the desire to excel and a deep commitment to humanity's well-being.

IVMA endeavours to prioritise the concerns of Indian private-sector human vaccine manufacturers, focusing on enhancing industry progress and profitability. This includes advocating for streamlined regulatory pathways and addressing issues pertaining to audits and inspections through consultations with the national Central Drugs Standard and Control Organisation. Additionally, IVMA is committed to upholding and enhancing its position as the global hub for providing high-quality vaccines at accessible costs.