Billionaire Adar Poonawalla to pay £138 mn for Mayfair mansion in London

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla has agreed to pay £138 million ($173.4 million) for a Mayfair mansion in London in one of the city's most expensive home sales of the year.

Aberconway House, a 1920s home near Hyde Park, belonged to Dominika Kulczyk, daughter of late businessman Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man. Aberconway House is the second-most expensive home ever sold in London, and this is the biggest deal of the year.

Sources said that the mansion will be acquired by Serum Life Sciences, a UK subsidiary of the Poonawalla family's Serum Institute of India.

According to sources, the family has no plans to move to the UK and "the house will serve as a base for the company and family when they are in the UK". This deal follows multimillion-pound investments in vaccine research and manufacturing facilities near Oxford. In 2021, the Poonawalla family committed a £50 million ($62.8 million in present value) funding commitment to Oxford University for a new Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building.

Poonawalla, who took over the Serum Institute from his father in 2011, rented the Grade II-listed property in 2021 for more than £50,000 ($62,825) a week.

The mansion is named after Henry Duncan McLaren, Baron Aberconway, an industrialist who built the Grosvenor Square mansion. The next largest sale of 2023 was the £113 million ($141.99 million) purchase of Hanover Lodge.

Sold in January 2020, London's most expensive house sale was 2-8a Rutland Gate to the estate of the former Saudi Arabian crown prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz for a record-breaking £210 million ($263.87 million).

Indians with expensive homes in London

London is home to over a dozen Indian billionaires, including G P Hinduja, Lakshmi Mittal, and Sri Prakash Lohia, each of whom has acquired vast mansions at the very top end of the scale. Hinduja paid £350 million for the Old War Office in Whitehall and later spent £900 million ($1,130 million) renovating the building and converting it into a sumptuous hotel and apartments.

Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia, owner of Essar Group, bought Hanover Lodge in Regent's Park from Russia's Andrey Goncharenko for £113 million ($141.99 million).

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal bought a mansion in leafy Kensington Palace Gardens for £117 million ($147.01 million). Mittal bought this property from Israeli-American financier Noam Gottesman for his son, Aditya.