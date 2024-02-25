Sensex (    %)
                        
DRDO hands over 23 licensing agreements for transfer of technologies

The agreements were handed over at the 'MSME Defence Expo' that was organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune

DRDO. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Premier defence research organisation DRDO on Sunday handed over 23 licensing agreements to several defence producers facilitating transfer of critical technologies to manufacture a range of military equipment in the domains of armaments, naval systems and aeronautics, among others.
The agreements were handed over at the 'MSME Defence Expo' that was organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune.
The technologies being transferred by the DRDO to the defence producers would cover the domains of electronics, laser systems, armaments, life sciences, combat vehicles, naval systems and aeronautics, the defence ministry said.
These technologies would facilitate manufacturing of a series of military equipment including brakes for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, 100-metre infantry foot bridge (floating), 40 mm high explosive anti-personnel (HEAP) grenade and high pressure water mist fire suppression system (HPWMFSS), officials said.
"The products based on these DRDO technologies will further boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence," the ministry said in a statement.
It said the DRDO handed over SAMAR (System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating) assessment certificates to nine industry partners.
SAMAR is a benchmark to measure the competency of defence manufacturing enterprises.
Addressing defence manufacturers, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat reiterated his organisation's commitment to provide all technology support towards the development of Indian defence industries.
He elaborated that the recent success of DRDO products have not only made the country more self-reliant in defence technology but also provided immense opportunities to the industries in defence manufacturing sector.
Kamat stressed that the industries are invaluable partners and it is an apt time for an Indian industry to take advantage of the latest initiatives and policies of the government and make the country a hub of defence manufacturing.
The industry executives were also briefed about the latest policies and procedures through which the DRDO is supporting the defence manufacturers.
Some of the policies discussed include transfer of technologies, test and evaluation support, technological and scientific support, research and development funding to industry and free use of DRDO patents by the manufacturers.

Topics : DRDO military power MSME defence firms

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

