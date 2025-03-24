Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bharti Airtel managing director Gopal Vittal elected GSMA chairman

Bharti Airtel managing director Gopal Vittal elected GSMA chairman

Vittal had already been serving as the acting chair of the GSMA board

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO

Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director, Bharti Airtel

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel vice chairman and managing director Gopal Vittal has become the chairman of the global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA) until end-2026.
 
Vittal had already been serving as the acting chair of the GSMA board. The GSMA represents more than 1,000 telecom companies globally, handset and device companies, software companies, equipment providers, internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.
 
The appointment highlights Airtel's significant influence in the global telecom industry. Vittal has served on the GSMA board in different capacities for over a decade, including as deputy chair for the last three years. He is the second Indian to serve on the body after Bharti Enterprises chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal, who also held key positions in the GSMA board for years.
   
"The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built. The GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, is fundamental to discover, develop and deliver innovation that impacts positive change for all," Vittal said.
 
Vittal's experience makes him well positioned to lead through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenue streams, Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, said.

More From This Section

UPI

Payments body PCI urges PMO to levy MDR on UPI, RuPay debit cards

PremiumVodafone Idea

Govt to study further conversion of Vi dues only if no other option

natural gas

PNGRB proposes reforms to attract investment and enhance gas consumption

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Actis buys Stride's solar portfolio in India at $325 mn enterprise value

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

35 cartel cases under CCI radar in the last five years: FM Sitharaman

Topics : GSMA Bharti Airtel telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs LSG Toss TimeMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeDC vs LSG Live ScoreDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon