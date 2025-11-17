Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BLS International targets pole position in global visa services market

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

BLS International Services expects a 15% rise in tourist arrivals to India from China in 2026, following the opening of direct flights between the two countries. Before the relations between the neighbours soured, India was witnessing nearly 400,000 tourists from China every year, which fell to a trickle in the past few years.
 
“Chinese travellers are one of the largest outbound travellers in the world. Chinese arrivals to India are projected to rise by nearly 15% in 2026, reaching around 410,000 visitors, and even a modest share of China’s outbound tourism market has the potential to unlock multibillion-dollar inflows for India’s travel,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, told Business Standard.
 
 
The second-largest company in the global visa outsourcing market, which is the Ministry of External Affairs-appointed agency in China for providing visa services to India, expects numbers to rise to these levels, but they are unlikely to contribute to India’s foreign tourist arrivals for 2025, given that direct flights have only begun since October 14.

“We feel that there is a big surge expected in the visa volume for Chinese coming to India and that is how we have also revamped our centres to enhance the structure. We’ve upgraded the technology, we’ve employed multilingual staff to further strengthen the service quality and operational efficiency. This will be a big boost for the Indian economy,” he added. For outbound travel, business and corporate travellers are likely to be among the first takers for visas to China, following which leisure tourism is expected to pick up. 
 
The BSE-listed company that aims to become the largest globally will spend Rs 500 crore on acquisitions in the coming quarters as it expands operations inorganically, after having spent Rs 1,500 crore on acquisitions, including diversifying into hospitality, over the past couple of years. Last month, it bought a 100% stake in the UK’s Trefeddian Hotel for £6.55 million (Rs 78.3 crore), through a step-down subsidiary, BLS UK Hotels Limited. Prior to this, it acquired the Turkish visa services company iDATA in July 2024 for Rs 720 crore and Dubai-based citizenship-by-investment firm Citizenship Invest for Rs 260 crore in September 2024.
 
“We grew 50% compared to last year and our profitability grew by 30%. We did around Rs 750 crore of revenue and around Rs 200 crore of EBITDA this quarter (September-end). We acquired two companies last year for around Rs 1,500 crore, and discussions are on for a few more. We have a big target to become a dominant player in the industry we are in,” Aggarwal added.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

