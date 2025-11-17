Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's sugar output rises 48% as more mills begin crushing: Industry body

India's sugar output rises 48% as more mills begin crushing: Industry body

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

India's sugar production has gathered pace, with mills producing 1.05 million metric tons of sugar since the 2025/26 season began on October 1, marking a 48% increase from the same period last year, a leading industry body said on Monday. 
A total of 325 sugar mills across the country have started operations so far, up sharply from 144 mills operating during the corresponding period a year earlier, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories said. 
The country's net sugar production in the new season is expected to rise to 31.5 million tons, even after diverting 3.5 million tons for ethanol production, as cane supplies have improved, the NFCSF said in a statement. 
 
India's sugar consumption is estimated at around 29 million tons, which could allow New Delhi to export 2 million to 2.5 million tons of sugar in the new season, it added. 
The world's second biggest sugar producer last week allowed mills to export 1.5 million tons of sugar in the new season.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

