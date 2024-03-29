Sensex (    %)
                             
CAR-T cell therapy raising hopes for cancer patients, medical tourism

CAR-T therapy is seen to be on the verge of a breakthrough, raising hopes for both cancer patients as well as medical tourism. But can it become the first line of treatment?

medical therapy cancer treatment
Premium

The next frontier for CAR-T cell therapy for cancer is having allogeneic, or off-the-shelf, therapies for patients, bringing down the cost as well as the time to administer

Sohini Das Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
At least 50 patients go for CAR-T treatment to China, which has more than 200 outfits working in this area, say industry insiders. In comparison, India has three players, and only one of them — ImmunoACT — has a CAR-T product available commercially.

But things could change.

Rahul Purwar, founder and chairman of ImmunoACT, says not many would have gone to China for treatment since the IIT Bombay spin-off, backed by Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs, started commercially offering CAR-T therapy (NexCAR19) in India last November.

“We are offering the treatment at $50,000 and their cost is around $200,000. So, India obviously

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

