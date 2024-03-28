Sensex (    %)
                             
Now doctors use artificial intelligence for early cancer detection: Experts

This early identification in turn, can enable doctors to initiate timely interventions, significantly enhancing the chances of successful treatment and recovery

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) models in oncology and radiology is helping in early cancer detection and is gradually gathering steam. Experts, however, feel a permanent solution might still be far away.

Apollo Cancer Centre in Bengaluru has recently inaugurated India’s first AI-Driven Precision Oncology Centre (POC). This centre is working on providing precise and timely oncology care, leveraging AI for accurate diagnosis, insights, cancer risk assessment, treatment protocols etc. Several healthcare companies have initiated research studies on trying to integrate AI models in healthcare.
Joydeep Ghosh, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata said that the primary roles of AI in cancer detection is its ability to analyse medical images with exceptional precision. “AI algorithms can scrutinise radiological scans, such as mammograms and CT images, detecting subtle abnormalities that may indicate the presence of cancer at its nascent stage”, he added.

Medical devices makers feel that this is a crucial aid in early cancer treatment. Commenting on how AI can help in cancer detection, Hariharan Subramanian, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare said that by automating and standardising tedious processes, AI can enable healthcare providers to aid accurate diagnosis and treatment, which is crucial in early cancer treatment.

“Moreover, AI facilitates personalised medicine by analysing vast datasets, including genetic information and patient histories, identifying genetic markers and risk factors associated with specific cancers”, he added.

Aparna Dhar, Director- Hereditary, Precision Oncology and Geriatric Counselling, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi said that while it is still a trial and error based method, AI capabilities will improve the accessibility, accuracy, and speed of cancer diagnosis, which can improve clinical outcomes. “By quickly processing massive amounts of data, AI can also automate procedures and streamline clinical workflows, reducing the risk of error”, she added.

But, development of successful AI models may still take a long time. Commenting on the current state of AI models in oncology, Nitesh Rohatgi, Senior Director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said that these models are still being developed and collaborative efforts to introduce such models in healthcare are still at very early stages.

Integration of AI models with cancer detection also has issues with regards to data collection globally. “AI requires a diversified dataset for correct risk profiling of potential cancer patients”, Rohatgi said.

Use of AI for cancer detection is not yet a standard practice in India. “Some centres are in the process of incorporating AI into mammography reporting for breast cancer, but it is too early to make it standard practice”, Ghosh added.

Rohatgi added that AI currently may not add any value in oncology as compared to human intelligence. “But, it is very much possible that we may see an increase in AI usage in health in the next 5 to 7 years”, he said.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

