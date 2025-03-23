CCI likely to expand investigation into ad-media firms' cartel issue

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) could expand the ambit of its probe in the ad-media firms’ cartel issue in a bid to rope in more advertising agencies and associations, according to people in the know.

Sources said that CCI’s team — after going through all the evidence accumulated so far — is expected to widen its investigation.

The antitrust regulator has used its leniency programme to gather evidence on the alleged cartelisation in the advertising and media buying industry, according to sources.

The leniency programme of CCI allows the regulator to encourage whistleblowers in such cartels to provide information