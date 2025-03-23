Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / CCI likely to expand investigation into ad-media firms' cartel issue

Sources said that CCI's team - after going through all the evidence accumulated so far - is expected to widen its investigation

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) could expand the ambit of its probe in the ad-media firms’ cartel issue in a bid to rope in more advertising agencies and associations, according to people in the know.
 
Sources said that CCI’s team — after going through all the evidence accumulated so far — is expected to widen its investigation.
 
The antitrust regulator has used its leniency programme to gather evidence on the alleged cartelisation in the advertising and media buying industry, according to sources.
 
The leniency programme of CCI allows the regulator to encourage whistleblowers in such cartels to provide information
