Monday, February 09, 2026 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CCI probing alleged cartelisation by steel makers, says FM Sitharaman

CCI probing alleged cartelisation by steel makers, says FM Sitharaman

"The matter is presently under inquiry before the Commission as per the provisions of the Act," she said

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission is probing the alleged cartelisation by steel manufacturers and the investigation report has been shared with the parties concerned to provide their objections and suggestions in accordance with the competition law, the government said on Monday.

The corporate affairs ministry also informed the Lok Sabha that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) registered 54 cases related to anti-competitive practices/and received 149 merger (M&A) filings. in 2025.

In a written reply, Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said CCI has registered a case pertaining to the alleged cartelisation by steel manufacturers pursuant to the directions of the Madras High Court.

 

After investigation, CCI's Director General (DG) submitted the investigation report, which has been shared with the parties with directions to file their objections/suggestions in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

"The matter is presently under inquiry before the Commission as per the provisions of the Act," she said.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman counters DMK; Oppn mulls notice for removal of Speaker

Logistics firms

Budget 2026: Readying for long-term export gains via resilient logistics

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget reflects PM Modi's push to end 'policy ping-pong': FM

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Govt to constitute high-level committee on banking soon: FM Sitharaman

Cement

Shree Cements eyes Q4FY26 volume rebound, plans aggressive RMC expansion

According to Sitharaman, the steel ministry has informed that steel is a deregulated sector and steel prices are determined by demand supply dynamics of market forces, input cost of steel companies and prevailing taxes/duties.

The government acts as a facilitator, by creating a conducive policy environment for the development of the steel sector including small and medium producers in the country, she added.

In a separate written reply, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra said CCI registered 54 matters relating to anti-competitive practices/ antitrust and received 149 merger filings.

"The commission passed final orders in 38 antitrust cases and disposed of 146 merger notices," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

New NHAI InvIT for retail investors receives 5 NHs for ₹9,500 crore

Coking Coal

India turns to US for coking coal as Australia's dominance wanes

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

NITI Aayog charts 'development-first' road map to Net Zero 2070 goal

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Eyeing a growth pill: Pharma Inc calls for easier regulatory prescriptionpremium

Medical products, medical equipments

Medtech manufacturing industry divided on policy for refurbished devicespremium

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Competition Commission of India CCI Steel producers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance