CCI probing alleged cartelisation by steel makers, says FM Sitharaman

The Competition Commission is probing the alleged cartelisation by steel manufacturers and the investigation report has been shared with the parties concerned to provide their objections and suggestions in accordance with the competition law, the government said on Monday.

The corporate affairs ministry also informed the Lok Sabha that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) registered 54 cases related to anti-competitive practices/and received 149 merger (M&A) filings. in 2025.

In a written reply, Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said CCI has registered a case pertaining to the alleged cartelisation by steel manufacturers pursuant to the directions of the Madras High Court.

After investigation, CCI's Director General (DG) submitted the investigation report, which has been shared with the parties with directions to file their objections/suggestions in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

"The matter is presently under inquiry before the Commission as per the provisions of the Act," she said.

According to Sitharaman, the steel ministry has informed that steel is a deregulated sector and steel prices are determined by demand supply dynamics of market forces, input cost of steel companies and prevailing taxes/duties.

The government acts as a facilitator, by creating a conducive policy environment for the development of the steel sector including small and medium producers in the country, she added.

In a separate written reply, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra said CCI registered 54 matters relating to anti-competitive practices/ antitrust and received 149 merger filings.

"The commission passed final orders in 38 antitrust cases and disposed of 146 merger notices," he said.