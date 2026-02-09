Niti Aayog charts 'development-first' roadmap to Net Zero by 2070

India can become a $30 trillion Viksit Bharat economy by 2047 and still reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070, with the transition anchored in demand moderation, large-scale electrification, and deep financial and institutional reforms, according to Niti Aayog

In a series of 11 reports focusing on multiple sectors, the Centre’s official think tank has framed a “development-first” Net Zero transition that aims to lay out how India can achieve its developmental goals in a low-carbon manner.

At the core of the strategy is the finding that economic growth and emissions can be progressively decoupled. In the first report of the series, NITI projects that India’s final energy demand will increase only about 2.1–2.6 times by 2070 over 2025 levels, even as GDP rises 11-fold, if improvements in energy efficiency, accelerated electrification, and greater circularity are achieved across sectors.

Speaking at the launch of the report, NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam said that India has not contributed to the global climate change problem, but is among the most impacted. “We did not contribute to where the world is today. Unfortunately, we are one of the more impacted countries in the world. I think that is the injustice of the whole thing,” he said.

NITI emphasises that demand-side actions—such as efficiency, behavioural change, and material circularity—are among the most cost-effective levers for India’s Net Zero transition. “Most demand-side interventions have low or even negative marginal costs of abatement. Their adoption eases infrastructure pressures and accelerates emissions cuts,” the report noted.

NITI calls for an economy-wide “avoid–shift–improve” framework that includes compact, transit-oriented urban design, a strong push for public and shared transport, super-efficient appliances and equipment, and circular economy measures such as higher scrap use in steel and aluminium and lower clinker ratios in cement. “These developmental choices, embedded in the sectoral transition plans, are not constraints on growth but enablers of sustainable prosperity,” the report added.

Electrification is described as the “principal pathway for low-carbon growth”. Electricity’s share in final energy demand is projected to rise from about 21 per cent in 2025 to 60 per cent by 2070 in the Net Zero Scenario, driven by electric mobility, electric process heat, and electric cooking. The study calls for grid modernisation, time-of-day tariffs, flexible operation of coal during the transition, and rapid rollout of storage as core system reforms.

Emphasising the importance of diversification and competition, Niti vice-chairman Suman Bery said that “mission-based” pushes, including nuclear, could create high-cost domestic lobbies that reduce flexibility. “We've gone from a completely state-dominated electricity system with the Electricity Act of 2003 to, now with renewables, an ecosystem which is largely in the private sector, and we get benefits from that in terms of nimbleness,” he said, adding that preserving competition and good market design is crucial to avoid a high-cost energy system.

Financing emerges as the most binding constraint. Achieving net zero would require cumulative investments of about $22.7 trillion by 2070, far above current flows. Against this, a financing gap of $6.5 trillion would need to be met largely through external sources. “International capital, particularly concessional finance and grants, will therefore be critical to supporting technologies essential for Net Zero that are not yet commercially viable,” the report highlighted.

Calling India’s net zero challenge “immense and unprecedented”, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said that the transition would require large amounts of endogenous investment.

“Bulk of the resources have to be found domestically, which means not only financialising some of the assets that Indian households have, but also a continuous generation of household savings has to happen, which in turn means dependence on employment generation, which means more investment, and that is how the endogenous circle plays out,” he added.

The report recommends a National Green Finance Institution to anchor blended finance and guarantees, a unified climate finance taxonomy, and deeper corporate bond markets to crowd in private and foreign capital.

The study also underlines the social and spatial implications of the transition, calling for district-level transition plans. NITI also proposed an executive body under the Prime Minister’s Council on Climate Change to coordinate across ministries, five-year sectoral and state budgets aligned to the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) cycle, and robust monitoring, reporting and verification systems built on harmonised energy and emissions data.