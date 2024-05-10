Ceat plans to revamp brand strategy to target SUV owners, adventure bikers

Ceat plans to revamp its brand positioning strategy to target SUV owners and adventure bikers as it tries to position itself as a premium tyre maker.

The company currently has a basic product range and will be launching tyre sizes over the next two quarters for SUVs and motorcycles.

This shift aligns with the growing trend of Indian consumers purchasing SUVs and travelling long distances for leisure purposes. The passenger tyre market totals around 2.5 million tyres per month, and Ceat holds approximately a 17 per cent share. Previously focused on urban commuting safety, the company is now aiming to position itself