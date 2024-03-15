Central homoeopathy body notifies new rules for assessment of BHMS colleges

The National Commission of Homoeopathy (NCH) on Friday published new regulations for the assessment and rating of all medical colleges offering Bachelor’s in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and postgraduate (PG) courses in the field.

The regulations include guidelines for the inspection, increase in the number of seats, and derecognition of homoeopathic colleges.

According to the NCH notification, each existing institution will now have to submit information and relevant annexures needed for the assessment and rating on an annual basis.

Similarly, the inspection for establishing a new medical institution will only be considered after the assessment of eligibility requirements according to norms laid down by the Homoeopathy Education Board for imparting undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Additionally, all eligible medical institutions will be rated by assessment after a period of five years since their opening and every year thereafter, subject to the maintenance of minimum essential standards as specified.

The notification also lays down guidelines for the manner of appointment of inspectors and independent rating agencies for assessment and rating purposes. “These inspectors should possess a PG medical qualification in homoeopathy and have at least five years' experience as a medical practitioner in either central or state institutions,” the guidelines stated.

The guidelines add that inspections in BHMS institutions can be carried out in physical, online, or hybrid modes.

The minimum essential standard on which institutions will be rated includes infrastructure and equipment, hospital operations, course outcomes, and accreditation from bodies such as the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The notification also states that penalties can be levied upon institutions that do not maintain the minimum essential standards as specified by the NCH.

“Upon assessment, if any institution is not maintaining the minimum essential standards as specified, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Homoeopathy (MARBH) shall reduce the intake of seats or deny permission for admissions and recommend to the Commission for the withdrawal of recognition in that particular academic year or subsequent year, as the case may be,” the notification stated.

The NCH is the central body that aims to improve access to quality and affordable medical education in homoeopathy. It currently oversees more than 250 government and private homoeopathy education institutions.