Statistics ministry to begin work on 80th round of national sample survey

Amid a debate on the quality of survey data, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) would soon begin working on the 80th round of the national sample survey, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

In August, ET had reported that the 79th round of the National Sample Survey would be completed this month and that the results would likely be available by December-end.

Starting in July last year, the 79th round of the survey was termed an annual modular survey to create a database of “high-frequency socioeconomic indicators.” Respondents were asked questions on access to mobile phones, drinking water services, and access to the internet and computers, which sources said may be repeated in the next round as well.

A source told ET that some of the indicators are likely to be repeated this year as well.

During the 79th round of the survey, questions were also included on Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) to get insights on the expenditure incurred on treatments as well as penetration of Ayush remedies.

The new round could include survey questions suggested by a different ministry. Some of the ministries have already made requests.

The survey must get the nod from the newly-reconstituted Standing Committee on Statistics. A source told ET that The committee shall advise on which indicators to include and will take into account demands from line ministries for inclusion in the survey.

To address issues related to methodology, results, and gaps in the survey design, the expert committee was restructured under the chairmanship of former Chief Statistician of India Pronab Sen. The change came amid a sharp critique of the research methodologies underlying the surveys.