Apollo Hospitals introduces ZAP-X radiosurgery platform for brain tumors

Apollo Hospitals, unveiling a new radiosurgery platform on Friday, now eyes a larger number of brain surgeries with reduced time required for the surgeries as well as a faster return home for patients. This new platform will take 30 minutes to complete a process that would last hours in traditional brain surgery.

Apollo Hospitals unveiled ZAP-X, a gyroscopic radiosurgery platform to treat brain tumours at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. The platform will be introduced in India by US-based medical device maker Zap Surgical. “ZAP-X will offer patients a non-invasive, pain-free alternative to traditional surgical interventions for brain tumours, with sessions lasting just 30 minutes and without the necessity of anaesthesia,” Apollo said in an official statement.

Comparing the platform with conventional surgeries, John R Adler, founder and chief executive officer of Zap Surgical said that while traditional brain surgeries last three to four hours, ZAP-X completes treatment within a single session lasting no more than 30 minutes.

“ZAP-X would lower the average length of stay and allow for day care procedures, enabling patients to return home post-treatment, unlike in traditional surgeries which require at least four to seven days of hospitalisation,” he said.

“The lesser amount of time required for the procedure would also allow hospitals to treat 3,000 patients per year, which is significantly higher than the turnout for general brain surgeries,” he added.

Commenting on the cost of treatment, Pratap Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals said that there will be no major cost difference between ZAP-X and other available radiosurgery platforms.

“The cost of surgery will start from Rs 4.9 lakh,” a senior official with Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said.

Speaking on the safety and efficacy of the platform, Adler said that ZAP-X has demonstrated high success rates, ensuring effective control and relief for various conditions with minimal side effects.

The platform’s design allows it to direct radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, accurately focusing radiation on the intended tumour or target.

Adler added that with the right amount of radiation, this platform can also be used to treat movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy and other intracranial lesions such as meningiomas, acoustic neuromas, and pituitary adenomas, with better accuracy and fewer side effects for patients.