Centrally funded infra projects saw cost overruns swell to 22% in Nov

Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects widened to 22.2 per cent in November as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to ₹29.55 trillion from ₹24.18 trillion across 823 ongoing projects, representing a marginal worsening from October, when cost overruns stood at 20.9 per cent. This reflects an absolute escalation of ₹5.37 trillion, up from ₹5.3 trillion a month earlier, data from the latest Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing ₹150 crore and above by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) showed.