Centrally funded infra projects saw cost overruns swell to 22% in Nov

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation continued to report the steepest overrun among individual ministries, with revised costs more than doubling initial estimates and recording an overrun of ₹99,853.8 crore, a 102 per cent jump, unchanged from October levels. The Department of Telecommunications followed with a 79.9 per cent overrun amounting to ₹1.22 trillion, while the Ministry of Mines registered an escalation of nearly 27.7 per cent (₹2,380.14 crore).

The Ministry of Railways, which accounts for the largest share of ongoing central projects, saw costs rise 22.1 per cent over the original outlay, up from 17.8 per cent in October, translating to an overrun of about ₹1.53 trillion. Similarly, projects under

Power, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Health and Family Welfare saw costs rise by 16.5 per cent, 15.6 per cent and 11.4 per cent, respectively.