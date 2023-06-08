IGI Airport introduces DigiYatra facility at T-3 without downloading app



DigiYatra allows passengers to enjoy the benefits without having to download the mobile application, reported LiveMint. The initiative has been launched at Terminal 3 and it simplifies the registration process for the passengers into three steps. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday announced that a new facility DigiYatra has been introduced to make travel easier.



DigiYatra was launched last year on December 1. According to newdelhiairport's website, DigiYatra is an initiative that uses facial recognition technology to make terminal entry & security clearance at the airport a seamless, hassle-free, and paperless process. The platform uses facial recognition technology to verify the identity of flyers. It is a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform where air passengers can save their IDs and travel documents. Citing a statement from IGI Airport, the report said that passengers can use this facility by scanning the boarding pass and face along with presenting identification proof to the security staff deployed near the registration desk. Once registered successfully, passengers will be able to experience seamless travel within the terminal, which includes the security check area and the boarding gates.



Currently, the facility is available at Terminals 2 and 3 of the IGI Airport, the report added. DigiYatra was introduced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Digi Yatra Foundation. The platform also provides air travellers with the benefit of reduced wait time and makes the boarding process faster and more seamless, the website added.

Also Read Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI airport for long wait, shares suggestions One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been With 59 mn travellers, Delhi's airport was 9th busiest in the world in 2022 Unmanned check-in counters causing congestion at airports, says govt Govt undertaking energy transition to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2070: Puri Realtors hopeful of sustaining strong sales with RBI keeping rate unchanged Zomato working on AI-based features for enhancing customer experience Patanjali preparing to regain toothpaste mkt, expand distribution channels Rupee trade volumes likely to get a fillip after RBI's IFSC ruling

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited said, “We have been relentlessly working towards improving the passenger experience at Delhi Airport. This latest initiative will allow even those who are less familiar with technology to make full use of DigiYatra and travel seamlessly. DigiYatra is a faster, safer, and smoother way of travel, which aims to allow passengers to spend more time with their family and friends at the Airport."