Coal gasification goal faces technology hurdle, says coal ministry official

India still lacks sufficient research to determine which existing gasification technologies are best suited for the country's high-ash coal, said Rupinder Brar, additional secretary in the coal ministry. She added that greater collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions is needed to develop domestic capabilities. She was speaking at a panel discussion on coal gasification organised by Ashoka University and Chintan Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“We have really not got our own indigenous technologies,” Brar said, adding that India should build on technologies available globally and adapt them to local requirements rather than depend indefinitely on overseas expertise.

“We should all get together, work on whatever exists in the world, build on it, adapt it to Indian conditions and make it (technology) much more useful, much more viable both in terms of economic viability and also technological viability for our country. If you keep bringing technology from overseas, then you're always looking for technicians to come over,” Brar said.

Her remarks come as the government pushes ahead with its target of gasifying 100 MT of coal by 2030 under the National Coal Gasification Mission and the recently approved ₹37,500-crore incentive scheme.

Brar's comments on the technology gap assume significance because coal gasification is being positioned as a key pillar of India's energy security strategy and a means of reducing dependence on imported products such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), ammonia, methanol and urea. She said recent disruptions in West Asia had merely exposed vulnerabilities that already existed in India's supply chains and reinforced the need for greater domestic production capacity.

Brar also signalled that successful scaling up of coal gasification could substantially increase future coal demand. She said that if gasification projects progress as envisaged, India's coal requirement could exceed the 1.5-billion-tonne target set by the government for FY30.

“If gasification is going the way it is going, then the demand is only going to increase,” she said, adding that the country may ultimately need to mine more coal to support emerging industrial demand from gasification-linked sectors.

During a media interaction after the event, Brar indicated that domestic technological capability remains limited, naming only a handful of Indian players currently active in the field, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and the Jindal Group.

She clarified that the government does not intend to directly negotiate foreign technology partnerships for the sector. The ministry's role is to create policy frameworks and provide support, while project developers will be responsible for identifying technology partners.

While industry has continued to seek additional policy support, Brar indicated that the government expects stakeholders to play a larger role in developing commercially viable projects, arguing that the transition cannot be driven by subsidies alone.