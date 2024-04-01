Sensex (    %)
                             
Coal, lignite production hits all-time high of 1 bn tonnes in FY24: Joshi

India's total coal and lignite output was at 937 million tonnes (MT) in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, as per official figures

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

The country has for the first time crossed the milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal and lignite production in the financial year 2023-24, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.
India's total coal and lignite output was at 937 million tonnes (MT) in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, as per official figures.
"Proud to share that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have registered a stellar achievement by crossing 1 billion tonne (BT) coal and lignite production," Joshi said.
It is a historic moment for India as the country has achieved the highest-ever production, and it will go a long way in ensuring energy security to the nation. The continuous efforts to increase domestic coal production has ensured that going forward the country will never have to face coal shortage, the minister said.
 
Joshi further said, "I thank the officials of the sector, all the coal warriors and private miners for their grit and hard work in helping achieve mission-1BT. Owing to your support we have registered 70 per cent growth in production over the last 10 years."

The country is not very far from its next target to eliminate coal imports by 2025-26, he said.
The share of imported coal for blending purposes has gone down this fiscal compared to last financial year, Joshi told PTI last month.
In FY24, coal import for blending was around 22.20 million tonnes, while it was at 30.80 million tonnes in the financial year 2022-23. Savings to the tune of Rs 82,264 crore had been made through the reduction of coal imports in just one year, Joshi said.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

