Coal ministry pushes early completion of critical evacuation projects

During the meeting, the coal companies informed the ministry's additional secretary about various issues related to land acquisition, forest clearances, and compensation for landowners

Most of these critical projects are scheduled for commissioning later this year or in 2026. | File Image

Saket Kumar New Delhi
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

The Centre has pushed for timely completion of seven critical railway projects, which will help transport coal from mines in three states -- Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha -- to end users like power plants and industries.
 
In a recent review meeting, the Union coal ministry asked the companies setting up the projects to address delays being caused by issues such as land acquisition, forest clearances, and compensation for land owners.
 
Most of these critical projects are set for commissioning later this year, while the remaining will become operational in 2026.
 
In the meeting, the coal ministry’s additional secretary asked the stakeholders -- including Coal India and its subsidiaries apart from railway PSUs and IRCON -- to coordinate and resolve the issues at the earliest.
   
Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) informed that the Shivpur-Kathautia new broad-gauge rail line, a key corridor for coal movement in Jharkhand, has achieved 59 per cent physical progress.  The railway line is 49.08 km long and has an investment budget of ₹1,800 crore.

In that line, the Kathautia–Duari section is expected to be completed by September 2025 but a 2.29 kilometre stretch remains stalled with villagers demanding higher compensation and recognition of Raiyati (tenancy) rights.
 
Meanwhile, linked projects such as the Tori-Shivpur rail line (Magadh Railway Siding Phase I) and Amrapali OCP siding in Jharkhand await forest clearances. The company expects Stage I Forest clearance for Magadh by November 2025 and Stage II clearance for Amrapali by December 2025. The ministry directed CCL to furnish detailed notes on both the projects.
 
In Chhattisgarh, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) reported land and clearance issues in the Kharsia-Dharmajaigarh (CERL Phase I) and Dharmajaigarh–Urga (Phase II) corridors. Arbitration proceedings over land disputes in Milupara village are ongoing, while power and transmission line relocations have delayed work. These projects are now expected to be completed by March 2026.
 
For the Jharsuguda–Barpali–Sardega Phase II line in Odisha, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) informed land acquisition was under progress and the target date of completion is December 2026. For the Gevra–Pendra double rail line in Chhattisgarh, the coal ministry asked CIL and IRCON to coordinate and resolve the issue of refinancing at the earliest to ensure timely project completion.

Coal ministry Coal India Limited Land Acquisition

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

