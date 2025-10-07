Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Capital inflows into Indian real estate fall 9% in Jan-Sep 2025: Colliers

Capital inflows into Indian real estate fall 9% in Jan-Sep 2025: Colliers

Foreign inflows dropped sharply even as domestic institutions drove growth, keeping investment momentum in Indian real estate steady amid global headwinds

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector fell 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $ 4.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, as investors adopted a cautious approach amid global headwinds, trade frictions, and external volatilities, according to Colliers India.
 
Despite the decline, investment volumes stayed above the five-year average of $ 4 billion during the January–September period.
 
Domestic capital rises as foreign inflows shrink
 
Foreign investments dropped 36 per cent YoY to $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, while domestic institutional capital surged 52 per cent to $ 2.2 billion, underscoring the growing depth of local investors. Colliers noted that domestic institutions are expected to remain a steady capital source, while global investors may stay cautious amid an evolving economic landscape and tighter cross-border capital flows.
   
Quarterly inflows rise 11 per cent, signalling resilience

Also Read

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

India's real estate turns premium: ₹1 Cr+ homes form 52% of Q3 home sales

realty sector, real estate

Institutional investments in real estate grow 11% in Jul-Sep: Colliers

Real estate

Realty's next address: NCR's growth arteries pulse via SPR, Sohnapremium

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Commercial real estate resilient in 2025 as housing sales slow down

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Festival frenzy: Housing market sees room for growth after 3-quarter lullpremium

 
In Q3 2025, inflows rose 11 per cent YoY to $1.3 billion, reflecting continued confidence in India’s economic fundamentals and real estate resilience.
 
“Domestic capital contributed 60 per cent of the quarterly inflows, with strong interest in office and residential segments. Notably, office assets accounted for over three-fourths of the domestic investments during the quarter, indicating a continued appetite for both ready and developmental commercial properties. With sustained demand across core asset classes and increasing depth of domestic capital, investment momentum is likely to hold steady, even as global headwinds may keep foreign investors cautious in the near term,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer, Colliers India.
 
Office and residential segments dominate inflows
 
Institutional inflows in the office segment reached $1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, down 2 per cent YoY, accounting for 35 per cent of total inflows. Residential assets saw $1.1 billion in investments, up 11 per cent YoY, supported by rising interest from both domestic and foreign investors. Mixed-use, retail, and alternative assets together made up nearly one-third of total inflows.
 
“After a relatively subdued first half, institutional investments in India’s office segment rebounded strongly in Q3 2025, rising 27 per cent YoY to $0.8 billion. Office assets accounted for over 60 per cent of total quarterly inflows, led by notable acquisitions of ready commercial properties, particularly in Chennai and Pune,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research, Colliers India.
 
Mumbai, Bengaluru lead investment inflows
 
Mumbai led with $0.8 billion in inflows (19 per cent of total), followed by Bengaluru at $0.5 billion (12 per cent).

More From This Section

darjeeling tea production 2025, north bengal landslides, dooars tea estates, autumn flush tea india, west bengal tea damage, tea industry rains impact, darjeeling tea export germany japan, tea bushes lost darjeeling

Tea growers in rain-soaked Bengal stare at heavy losses as production dipspremium

nuclear power

India's first private-sector nuclear tender plagued by cost, funding issuespremium

Competition Commission of India

CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

Navi Mumbai Airport

Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

Visa Application

Datanomics: H-1B visa hopefuls face longer waits amid US govt shutdownpremium

Topics : Real Estate Foreign capital inflows Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon