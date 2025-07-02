Captive and commercial coal mines post 16.3% rise in output in Q1

Coal production from captive and commercial mines stood at 15.57 million tonnes (MT) in June 2025, while dispatches reached 17.31 MT, according to the Ministry of Coal.
The April–June quarter of FY26 recorded a 16.39 per cent rise in production and a 13.03 per cent increase in dispatches year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting improved operational efficiency and better utilisation of mining capacities.
Data shared by the ministry showed a consistent upward trend in both production and dispatches across the last three first quarters, indicating sustained momentum in coal output.
In a key development during June, the Utkal A mine, with a peak rated capacity of 25 MT, received clearance to commence operations. Additionally, vesting orders were issued for three more coal blocks, taking the total number of blocks allocated so far to over 200.
These developments are expected to support coal supply to critical sectors such as power, steel and cement, amid ongoing efforts to scale up domestic production, the statement said.