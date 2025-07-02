Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Captive and commercial coal mines post 16.3% rise in output in Q1

Captive and commercial coal mines post 16.3% rise in output in Q1

Coal production rose 16.39 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 FY26 with 15.57 MT output in June as Utkal A mine got operational clearance and over 200 blocks were allocated so far

coal mines

Data shared by the ministry showed a consistent upward trend in both production and dispatches across the last three first quarters, indicating sustained momentum in coal output

Saket Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal production from captive and commercial mines stood at 15.57 million tonnes (MT) in June 2025, while dispatches reached 17.31 MT, according to the Ministry of Coal.
 
The April–June quarter of FY26 recorded a 16.39 per cent rise in production and a 13.03 per cent increase in dispatches year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting improved operational efficiency and better utilisation of mining capacities.
 
Data shared by the ministry showed a consistent upward trend in both production and dispatches across the last three first quarters, indicating sustained momentum in coal output. 
   
In a key development during June, the Utkal A mine, with a peak rated capacity of 25 MT, received clearance to commence operations. Additionally, vesting orders were issued for three more coal blocks, taking the total number of blocks allocated so far to over 200.
 
These developments are expected to support coal supply to critical sectors such as power, steel and cement, amid ongoing efforts to scale up domestic production, the statement said.
 

More From This Section

MRF Tyres

India's tyre exports rise 9% to ₹25,051 cr in FY25 despite global headwinds

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Office space demand from GCCs up 24% at 31.8 mn sq ft in FY25: Vestian

Rapido News

Ride-hailing companies cheer Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

PremiumOnline rummy

Real money gaming sector seeks unified regulatory playbook amid scrutiny

PremiumCHART

Datanomics: India's import ban sharply alters Bangladesh's jute maths

Topics : Coal production Coal mines mines auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVERussia Sanctions BillDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon