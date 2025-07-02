Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Office space demand from GCCs up 24% at 31.8 mn sq ft in FY25: Vestian

Office space demand from GCCs up 24% at 31.8 mn sq ft in FY25: Vestian

GCCs accounted for 42 per cent of the pan-India absorption in 2024-25, registering a marginal increase from 41 per cent a year earlier

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Among cities, the leasing of office space for establishing GCCs stood maximum in Bengaluru at 12.43 million square feet last fiscal as against 8.34 million square feet in the preceding year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leasing of office spaces to set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) increased by 24 per cent last fiscal to 31.8 million square feet across seven major cities, according to a report.

Data from real estate consultant Vestian showed that the leasing of office space to establish GCCs stood at 31.8 million (318 lakh) square feet in 2024-25 as against 25.6 million (256 lakh) square feet in the preceding year.

"Over the past couple of years, GCCs have been the primary growth driver of India's office market. This growth has been fueled by cost optimization strategies, a skilled talent pool, rapid infrastructure development, favourable government policies, ease of doing business, and a supportive business environment," Vestian said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

As per the Vestian's report, GCCs accounted for 42 per cent of the pan-India absorption in 2024-25, registering a marginal increase from 41 per cent a year earlier.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian said, "GCCs contribute significantly to the office market in India, accounting for over 40 per cent of the absorption recorded in the past two years." 

Also Read

urban vault

Urban Vault to invest ₹100 crore in FY26 to expand co-working footprint

co working space, co-working space

Co-working operators' office leases up 48% in top 7 cities: Colliers

Office, Office space

Grade A office leasing up 11% in Q2 CY25, led by flex space demand: Report

Office, Office space

Office space demand rises 11% in April-June across top 7 cities: Colliers

Wipro

Wipro inks 10-year lease for office space in MMR's Mindspace Business Park

  This share is expected to grow even further, fuelled by the expansion of large conglomerates from various industries such as IT-ITeS, BFSI, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Engineering & Manufacturing, and Consulting Services, he added.

"India continues to offer a compelling value proposition through its skilled talent base, operational scalability, and robust ecosystem," Rao said.

Among cities, the leasing of office space for establishing GCCs stood maximum in Bengaluru at 12.43 million square feet last fiscal as against 8.34 million square feet in the preceding year.

In Mumbai, the absorption of office spaces by GCCs jumped to 3.68 million square feet in 2024-25 from 1.36 million square feet in the preceding year.

Real estate major DLF Ltd, Embassy Group, Prestige Group, RMZ Group, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd and three office assets-backed REITs -- Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Embassy Office Parks REIT--are the major players in Indian office market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rapido News

Ride-hailing companies cheer Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

PremiumOnline rummy

Real money gaming sector seeks unified regulatory playbook amid scrutiny

PremiumCHART

Datanomics: India's import ban sharply alters Bangladesh's jute maths

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

CCI orders probe into Asian Paints over alleged abuse of dominance

Premiumbanks, asset reconstruction company, NARCL

NARCL's stressed asset acquisitions set to cross ₹1.68 trillion

Topics : Office spaces Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon