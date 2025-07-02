Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Ride-hailing companies cheer Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

MVAG 2025 allows non-transport motorcycles to operate as taxis, raises peak-hour surge cap to twice the base fare, and introduces new safety and cancellation norms

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has, through a notification, permitted the use of non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys. The changes form part of the revised Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025. This marks the first time the central government has urged state governments to allow private motorbikes to operate as taxis.
 
The notification stated: “The State Government may allow aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for journey by passengers as shared mobility through aggregators, resulting in reduced traffic congestion and vehicular pollution, along with providing, inter alia, affordable passenger mobility, hyperlocal delivery, and creating livelihood opportunities.”
 
The Centre has given state governments three months to adopt the revised guidelines.
   
Rapido, Uber welcome decision
 
Welcoming the move, a Rapido spokesperson termed it a milestone, saying it would generate employment opportunities for riders while making transport more affordable for customers.

“By recognising non-transport motorcycles as a means of shared mobility, the government has opened the door to more affordable transportation options for millions, especially in underserved and hyperlocal areas. We see this policy shift as a catalyst for creating lakhs of flexible livelihood opportunities for riders across urban and rural India,” the spokesperson said. Rapido initially began operations as a bike-taxi platform. 
 
A spokesperson for Uber said: “We welcome the guidelines as a forward-looking step towards fostering innovation and regulatory clarity in India’s digital mobility sector. Timely adoption by states will be key to ensuring uniform implementation and building much-needed predictability for all stakeholders. We commend the Ministry for its consultative and balanced approach.”
 
Both Rapido and Uber said they were committed to supporting state governments in operationalising the initiative, ensuring responsible onboarding of riders and compliance with safety and insurance norms.
 
The move comes as a relief to aggregators after the Karnataka High Court, in June, issued a directive suspending bike-taxi operations from June 16, 2025.
 
Higher peak-hour fares, safety cover for passengers
 
Among other revisions in MVAG 2025, aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido may now charge up to twice the base fare during peak hours, up from the earlier cap of 1.5 times. During non-peak hours, the fare must be at least 50 per cent of the base rate. The base fare refers to the rate notified by the respective state government for the relevant category or class of motor vehicles.
 
According to the new guidelines, drivers operating their own motor vehicles shall receive at least 80 per cent of the applicable fare, inclusive of all costs. The remaining amount may be retained by the aggregator. 
 
Both drivers and passengers may be required to pay a penalty of 10 per cent of the fare—capped at ₹100—for cancellations without valid reason.
 
To strengthen safety standards, aggregators must ensure that drivers have health and term insurance cover of at least ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively. In addition, the aggregator must provide a minimum of ₹5 lakh in insurance cover for each passenger.

Topics : Bike Taxi Motorcycles transport

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

