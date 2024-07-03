Business Standard
Coal production from captive, commercial coal mines grow by 35% in Apr-Jun

The coal production from captive and commercial coal mines was 29.26 MT in the first quarter of FY24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

The government on Wednesday said that coal production from the captive and commercial coal mines grew by 35 per cent to 39.53 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of this fiscal.
The coal production from captive and commercial coal mines was 29.26 MT in the first quarter of FY24.
"Similarly, dispatch has shown a growth of 34.25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from 34.07 MT in Q1 of FY24 to 45.68 MT in Q1 of FY25," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The coal output for the power sector has seen a substantial increase, rising from 25.02 MT in the first quarter of last year to 30.16 MT in the first quarter of this year, marking a 20.5 per cent year-on-year growth.
The government said that it remains firmly committed to assisting all coal block allottees to overcome challenges and optimise their operations.
The primary goal of the coal ministry is to significantly augment coal production, ensuring a consistent and reliable supply to meet the nations' escalating energy needs.
"Through collaborative efforts and targeted support, the ministry aims to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and output across the coal sector," it said.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

