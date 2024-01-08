Sensex (    %)
                        
Coal production from captive, commercial mines likely at 187 MT in FY25

The government on Monday said that coal production from captive and commercial blocks is likely to be 186.63 mn tonnes (MT) in the next fiscal

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

The government on Monday said that coal production from captive and commercial blocks is likely to be 186.63 Million Tonnes (MT) in the next fiscal.
The production will be further enhanced to 225.69 MT in FY26, the coal ministry said in a statement.
"As per the present plans of the ministry, production targets from such mines will be touching 383.56 million tonnes by FY 2029-30," the coal ministry said in a statement.
In the 2024-25 fiscal, coal production from such mines is expected to rise to 186.63 MT, the government said.
In December 2023, the total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines rose 38 per cent to 14.04 MT from 10.14 MT in the year-ago period, it said.
As per the latest figures, 50 captive and commercial coal mines are in operation.
The total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines in the April 1-December 31, 2023 period was 98 MT, as per the statement.
In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opened India's coal sector for private players.

Topics : coal industry Coal production coal mining Coal ministry India energy demand

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

