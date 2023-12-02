Sensex (0.74%)
Coal output from captive, commercial mines rises 37% to 11.9 MT in November

Coal dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines in November was at 12.92 MT, registering a growth of 55 per cent as against 8.36 MT in the year-ago period

Coking Coal

The coal output from captive, commercial coal mines was at 8.74 MT in November 2022-23 | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
The government on Saturday said coal production from captive, commercial coal mines registered a 37 per cent rise to 11.94 Million Tonnes (MT) in November.
The coal output from captive, commercial coal mines was at 8.74 MT in November 2022-23.
Coal dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines in November was at 12.92 MT, registering a growth of 55 per cent as against 8.36 MT in the year-ago period.
"The average daily coal dispatch from such mines in November 2023 is the highest ever with 4.3 lakh tonnes per day," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The total coal production from captive, commercial coal mines during the April-November period was around 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT, registering a year-on-year growth of 24 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, from the same period in FY23.
The government is committed to achieving the target coal production and dispatch, which is a crucial step towards ensuring the country's energy security and driving economic growth, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal Coal mines coal output Mining industry

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

