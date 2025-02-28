Friday, February 28, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Coal transportation via rail-sea-rail route almost doubles in FY24: Govt

Coal transportation via rail-sea-rail route almost doubles in FY24: Govt

Coal is carried from mines through this route in order to meet demand of various power plants

Coal

Coal(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday said coal transportation through rail-sea-rail (RSR) route almost doubled to 54 million tonnes (MT) in FY24.

Coal is carried from mines through this route in order to meet demand of various power plants. This involves movement of coal by rail in two legs -- from mines to unloading port, and from subsequent loading port to power plants.

"Over the last few years Ministry of Coal has made significant strides in use of the coal Rail-Sea-Rail networks for evacuation of coal in coordination with Railways. As a result, the coal movement which was 28 MT in FY22 has almost doubled to 54 MT in FY24 and is on the increasing trend," the coal ministry said in a statement.

 

This multi-modal system allows transportation of coal from mines to port and to their end users, while improving logistical efficiencies. This also reduces congestion on the all-rail route (ARR) and ensures lower carbon-footprint.

The coal ministry said that it is committed to enhancing the RSR coal evacuation strategy to consistently meet the country's growing energy demand.

To achieve further increase in RSR mode for coal movement, Indian Railways has notified in February the decision to permit telescopic benefit in freight rate to coal movement to power houses transported from mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Private hospitals in India to add 10,000 beds by FY26: CRISIL Ratings

real estate

Mumbai property registrations fall 4% in February: Knight Frank India

pharma

India pharma exports surge 9%, outpacing global average, says report

Ports, Shipping, Waterways

Govt unveils consortium of public sector companies to operate global ports

Giampiero Frisio, President, Electrification Business Area, and Member of the Group Executive Committee of ABB

ABB bullish on India for its electric business, says Giampiero Frisio

Topics : Coal rail Transportation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon