Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India pharma exports surge 9%, outpacing global average, says report

India pharma exports surge 9%, outpacing global average, says report

India has also surpassed the US in the number of FDA-registered generic manufacturing sites

pharma

Representational Image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s pharmaceutical sector, the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines, is poised for a new era of growth, with pharmaceutical exports growing nearly twice as fast as the global average at a rate of 9 per cent.
 
India now meets 20 per cent of global demand, including 40 per cent of the US generic drug needs and 25 per cent of the UK market.
 
India has also surpassed the US in the number of FDA-registered generic manufacturing sites, with 752 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, 2,050 World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practices (WHO GMP)-certified, and 286 European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM)-approved plants as of 2024.
   
According to a new report by McKinsey & Company launched at the 10th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, compliance outcomes have sharply improved, with US FDA ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI) instances dropping by 50 per cent over the past decade and European Medicines Agency (EMA) non-compliance falling by 27 per cent. Meanwhile, India continues to hold a 30–35 per cent cost advantage over US and European manufacturers due to lower labour costs, efficiency improvements, and digital adoption.
 
The Indian pharmaceutical sector has expanded at an 8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), twice the global average, strengthening its capabilities in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biotechnology.

Also Read

Medicine

India's pharma exports set for 10x growth, targeting $350 billion by 2047

AI

AI, machine learning to help Indian pharma industry to pivot on innovation

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

India to add 50 new pharma greenfield plants under PLI scheme: Pharma Secy

World Pharmacist Day 2024

World Pharmacist Day 2024: Date, History, significance, wishes and quotes

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

Manthan LIVE: Trump or no Trump, India would have negotiated G20 declaration successfully, says Kant

 
India remains a preferred outsourcing destination, with a 30–35 per cent cost advantage over Western competitors. Emerging treatments, including mRNA, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, are growing at a 13–14 per cent CAGR, surpassing conventional drug growth rates.
 
The report revealed that AI- and generative AI-driven advancements could unlock $60 billion to $110 billion in additional revenue, improve margins by 4–7 per cent, and enhance productivity by 50 per cent.
 
The top five Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) have invested $650 million to expand their capabilities, reinforcing India's role in global pharma supply chains.
 
As per the report, despite its progress, the industry faces critical challenges as it reaches a tipping point. Disruptions such as digital transformation, smart automation, and the rise of new treatment modalities could reshape pharmaceutical operations. Geopolitical shifts, nearshoring trends, and increasing sustainability demands also pose potential risks.
 
The report outlines eight key themes for Indian pharma companies to consider, including achieving zero-error operations, leveraging AI and digital tools, optimising production costs, and enhancing sustainability efforts.
 
Vishnukaant Pitty, partner at McKinsey & Company, stated: “India’s pharmaceutical industry stands strong today because of the foundation built over the last decade. With disruptions on the horizon, companies must rethink their operating models to drive high performance and sustain global leadership.”

More From This Section

Castrol India

BP to sell stake in Castrol India as part of 'global strategic review'

Salary

60% of Indian employers plan to use AI for salary benchmarking, rewards: EY

medicine

Contract drug makers urge govt to ease rules, reduce reliance on China

AI

Indian recruiters say finding mix of AI, human skills challenge: LinkedIn

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal asks industry players to be bold, focus on turning competitive

Topics : Indian pharma Indian pharma companies pharmaceutical firms Pharmaceutical companies Pharma exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon