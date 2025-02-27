Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India soon to be our third-largest market for electrification: ABB

India soon to be our third-largest market for electrification: ABB

The company expects data centres, semiconductors, and the solar industry in India to drive demand

Electricity, Energy

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiss-headquartered ABB expects India to soon become its third-largest market for its electrification division, said a senior executive from the engineering firm. The executive added that he expects India and China to grow at the same pace.
 
Giampiero Frisio, president, electrification business area, and member of the group executive committee of ABB, said, “India is going to become our third-largest market (for the electrification business),” he added, “it could become either this year or next year.”
 
ABB also looks to double its factory capacity at Nelamangala, close to Bangalore, with an investment of $20 million. Another $30 million is to be invested in a planned new power lab to enhance ABB’s research and development facility in Hyderabad.
   
At present, the US and China are ABB’s top two markets for electrification. On whether India could overtake China in the coming years, Frisio added, “China and India will grow at the same pace.”
 
In addition to data centres, Frisio listed India’s solar industry and chip manufacturing as future drivers of business growth for ABB’s electrification business in India.

India is also proposing to develop small modular reactors in the nuclear power segment. On demand expected from this segment, Frisio said, “For the time being, we do not see it in the short term, that is in the next two to three years, because they are more in the design phase, but it will happen for sure.”
 
Frisio expects electrification-related demand from the data centre segment in India to grow in double digits. On the anticipated disruption in global demand for data centres with DeepSeek’s new model in the artificial intelligence space, he added, “I think that it's too early to say, frankly speaking, what it's going to be. For the time being, what we can see is that the market will continue to grow.”
 
The senior executive expects India to also develop as a hub for ABB’s re-exports to “some Middle East and some parts of Asia and Africa.” At present, these re-exports from India are about 10-15 per cent. Frisio added that catering to India’s own demand remains the focus. “After the pandemic, we are seeing that the Indian market is picking up in a very, very good way,” he added.
 
Frisio also remains unfazed by the new presidency in the US and the likely de-focus from energy transition. He said, “There is a lot of investment that was coming from the Inflation Reduction Act, done by the previous administration, that is still there. It was not cancelled. There will be, for sure, more gas, and what we can do is to help the oil and gas industry become leaner and cleaner. Eventually, from the electrification standpoint, there will also be a balancing from the gas economy companies.”

Topics : semiconductor Electrification electrification project ABB Group

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

