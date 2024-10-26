Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Committed to give future-ready, globally relevant skill training: PM Modi

Committed to give future-ready, globally relevant skill training: PM Modi

He expressed optimism that India's young professionals will make a lasting impact on the global workforce and play a critical role in its journey to becoming the world's third-largest economy

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM further emphasized the vital role of skilled youth as India's greatest strength. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the government is committed to providing future-ready, globally relevant skills training, with India's policies centred on empowering youth, a release said on Saturday.

In a written message to the Skill Convocation Ceremony 'Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh', he expressed optimism that India's young professionals will make a lasting impact on the global workforce and play a critical role in its journey to becoming the world's third-largest economy.

India is increasingly recognized globally as a powerhouse of skilled talent due to the expertise and scale of its young workforce, Modi said.

"The Prime Minister assured that with India's policies centred on empowering youth, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is committed to providing future-ready, globally relevant skill training," an official statement said.

 

He further emphasized the vital role of skilled youth as India's greatest strength and the essential contributor to the nation's growth.

In his address, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said India's skill ecosystem spans a vast network of 15,000 ITIs that have upheld their credibility over the years.

"Through the collaborative efforts of our directorates and state governments, we have established a robust assessment system empowering students to shape their future vision," said the minister.

He pointed out that this year, for the first time in Union Budget's history, ITI (industrial training institutes) improvement has been prioritized, aligning this initiative closely with the government's transformative vision for India.

"Our ITIs should cater to the specific requirements of local industries, ensuring that skill development is relevant and impactful. I encourage companies, as well as MPs and MLAs, to take a personal interest in the upgradation of these institutions," said the minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Skill Training Employment in India

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

