Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / HP govt to ensure 80% employment to locals in industrial units: Minister

HP govt to ensure 80% employment to locals in industrial units: Minister

An amount of Rs 16.83 crore has been provided to 18,404 beneficiaries of the unemployment allowance scheme during the current financial year till date, the minister said

manufacturing

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government is ensuring that Himachalis are provided employment in all industrial, power and tourism units in the state, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said here on Friday.

Presiding over a review meeting of the labour and employment department here, Chauhan reiterated the resolve of the government to accelerate the pace of development and instructed the director of labour and employment to ensure 80 per cent employment to Himachalis in industrial units in the private sector, an official statement said.

Expressing satisfaction over the digitisation of 100 per cent employment exchanges of the state, he said that the registration and renewal can now be done online and private employers can upload the details of vacancies in their organisations on the 'eemis' portal.

 

Chauhan added that at present, 567 private organisations are registered on this portal.

An amount of Rs 16.83 crore has been provided to 18,404 beneficiaries of the unemployment allowance scheme during the current financial year till date, the minister said.

Several reforms have been made by the government to enhance 'ease of doing business' and the industrial units are required to submit a single online integrated return instead of five manual returns under various labour laws, the statement added.

The concept of online registration and renewal of establishments has been introduced in the state and to ensure time-bound delivery of various services to the citizens, 13 services have been covered under the HP Public Service Guarantee Act 2011, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal govt sent proposal to Centre to build 5 new NHs in state: Minister

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Govt to pay full salary to doctors purusing PG course, says CM Sukhu

Prashant Bhushan, advocate

Flare-ups in HP reveal Cong not immune to communalism: Prashant Bhushan

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

PWD, SJVNL sign MoU worth Rs 70 cr for road widening projects in Himachal

Samarth 2024: We must learn to live with disasters, says CM Sukhu

Samarth 2024: We must learn to live with disasters, says CM Sukhu

Topics : Himachal Pradesh industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon