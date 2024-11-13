Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / COP29: Indian youths call to prioritise children's needs in climate policy

COP29: Indian youths call to prioritise children's needs in climate policy

Supported by UNICEF, the South Asian delegation which includes young leaders from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lankais urging world leaders to prioritise needs of children

Climate change, global warming

The delegates demand that COP29 outcomes and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0 reflect youth perspectives. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Baku (Azerbaijan)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fighting rising temperatures, Indian youths representing the communities vulnerable to the disastrous changing climate have demanded urgent action at the COP29, urging world leaders to prioritise the unique needs of children and youth in policy.

Rising temperatures and unchecked development have led to landslides and impacted our way of life, said 23-year-old Manisha Arya, a youth delegate from India's Himalayan region, as she voiced the concerns of millions at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Manisha is one of 20 young South Asian leaders representing the urgent demands of youth in the fight against climate change.

Alongside her is Kartik Verma, a 19-year-old environmental advocate from a farming community in rural India.

 

Through his Knowledge for Nature initiative, Kartik said he has reached over 5,000 children and youth to raise awareness about the environmental challenges faced by their communities.

I was lucky to be heard, but I am here at COP29 for those whose voices remain unheard, said Kartik, who is representing marginalised youth as a Child Advisor to the United Nations Child Rights Committee.

More From This Section

flight

10 flights diverted at Delhi airport as dense fog envelops capital

As quick commerce gains ground, emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are betting big on digital channels to drive growth.

Quick commerce platforms flouting FDI norms, competition law, alleges CAIT

mining minerals mines

India need to secure long-term critical mineral supply sources: CareEdge

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Mines ministry, IEA sign pact for cooperation in critical mineral sector

workforce

India's workforce set to increase to 457.62 mn by 2028: ServiceNow Report

Supported by UNICEF, the South Asian delegation which includes young leaders from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lankais urging world leaders to prioritise the unique needs of children and youth in climate policy.

The delegates demand that COP29 outcomes and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0 reflect youth perspectives.

Their agenda includes child-centred climate policies, targeted funding for climate adaptation in health and education, clean energy investments to reduce air pollution, and expanded skills training for youth to adapt to climate-related challenges.

UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Sanjay Wijesekera highlighted the critical role of youth voices at COP29.

Climate change is reshaping children's lives every day, he said, adding that immediate action is needed to protect the future of millions across the region.

The need for action is especially pressing in South Asia, where the impacts of climate change are severe.

According to UNICEF's 2021 Children's Climate Risk Index, children in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh are at extremely high risk from climate-related threats, including hazardous air pollution, heatwaves, and extreme weather.

In July alone, over 6 million children were at risk as floods devastated parts of South Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Climate change, global warming

COP29: India, other developing nations demand fair climate finance pledges

United Nations

UN climate talks give all nations a platform to address climate change

COP29

COP2: Here's why a climate breakthrough has rarely looked bleaker

Shehbaz Sharif

Pak PM calls for $6.8 trillion in climate funding for developing nations

Antonio Guterres, COP29, UN Climate Summit

COP29: Pay up or face climate-led disaster for humanity, warns UN chief

Topics : Climate Change Climate Change talks India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon