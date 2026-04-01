Danube Properties launches Greenz project with villas, townhouses in Dubai

The project is located in Dubai International Academic City, near Dubai Silicon Oasis. The area is home to over 100,000 residents and will benefit from the upcoming District IO, a major technology hub, the company noted.

Featuring villas and townhouses with exclusive sky gardens, Greenz By Danube’s completion is expected in 36 to 40 months, with handover scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairperson of Danube Group, said: “Greenz by Danube sets a new benchmark for premium master communities, a first-of-its-kind living experience in Dubai. Designed with low-density planning, it ensures a prime location and a high appreciation guarantee. With 50+ luxury amenities and fully furnished, designer-curated interiors with Dolce Vita, every detail reflects elegance and distinction. Greenz is not just a community, it is a luxury lifestyle experience of a lifetime.”

The development offers 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses, 5-bedroom semi-detached villas, and 5-bedroom twin villas, catering to both families and investors.

With prices starting from AED 3.5 million and a flexible 1 per cent monthly payment plan, Greenz presents a strong investment opportunity in a high-growth location, Danube added.

In February 2026, the company announced the launch of Serenz by Danube, a premium residential development located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Last month, speaking on the potential consequences of the West Asia war on Dubai’s real estate, Sajan had said that the impact appears to be driven more by sentiment than by any fundamental structural shift, adding that while developments like these can create temporary uncertainty, the underlying fundamentals remain resilient. “I remain confident in a steady and sustainable path of growth ahead,” he had noted.