Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Data centre surge strains resources: Can AI learn to consume with care?

Data centre surge strains resources: Can AI learn to consume with care?

Big Tech is pumping more than $60 billion into data centres in India to power a smart future. This will also put pressure on scarce power and water resources. Fortunately, there are solutions

data centre, AI
premium

The data centre build-out could strain India’s grid which already faces peak shortages, potentially increasing blackouts.

Shelley Singh New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The moment you type in a query and press enter on an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to get an image, infographic, text or video, the query goes to a football field-sized data centre where racks of power-hungry AI chips have a quick “think” before replying. This process, called “inference” — where a machine applies its knowledge (or learning, if you will) to answer the query — guzzles up power and water to generate an output. 
Most technology companies are reluctant to share exactly how much electricity and water these facilities consume, even as millions make AI their daily assistant. 
Sam
Topics : Data centre artifical intelligence electricity demands renewable energy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon