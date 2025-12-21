Data centre surge strains resources: Can AI learn to consume with care?

The moment you type in a query and press enter on an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to get an image, infographic, text or video, the query goes to a football field-sized data centre where racks of power-hungry AI chips have a quick “think” before replying. This process, called “inference” — where a machine applies its knowledge (or learning, if you will) to answer the query — guzzles up power and water to generate an output.

Most technology companies are reluctant to share exactly how much electricity and water these facilities consume, even as millions make AI their daily assistant.

Sam