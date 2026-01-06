Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DEA creates three-year PPP projects pipeline of ₹17 trillion: FinMin

DEA creates three-year PPP projects pipeline of ₹17 trillion: FinMin

Of the total projects, 232 are related to central ministries and departments, while the remaining 630 are with states and Union Territories

India unveils a three-year PPP project pipeline worth ₹17 trillion, covering 852 projects across central ministries and states to boost private investment in infrastructure.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

The Department of Economic Affairs has created a three-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) project pipeline, which was announced in the Budget 2025–26, comprising 852 projects at a total cost of Rs 17 trillion, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday. 
“The pipeline provides early visibility of potential PPP projects to enable investors, developers and other stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions,” the finance ministry said. 
Of the total projects, 232 are related to central ministries and departments, while the remaining 630 are with states and Union Territories. The three main sectors for central projects are energy, transport and logistics, and water and sanitation. In addition to these, the project pipeline for states also includes social and commercial infrastructure. 
The road transport and highways ministry has a pipeline of 108 projects with a total cost of Rs 8.77 trillion, the highest among all central ministries. The power ministry has 48 projects—the second highest—with a total cost of Rs 3.4 trillion. 
Among states, Andhra Pradesh has the largest number of projects in its pipeline at 270, with a total cost of Rs 1.16 trillion, followed by Uttar Pradesh, which has a pipeline of 89 projects with a cost of Rs 11,518 crore.
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech last year, had said that each infrastructure-related ministry will come up with a three-year pipeline of projects that can be implemented in PPP mode. She had said that states will also be encouraged to do so and can seek support from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund scheme to prepare PPP proposals.
