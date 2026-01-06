DEA creates three-year PPP projects pipeline of ₹17 trillion: FinMin

“The pipeline provides early visibility of potential PPP projects to enable investors, developers and other stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions,” the finance ministry said.

Of the total projects, 232 are related to central ministries and departments, while the remaining 630 are with states and Union Territories. The three main sectors for central projects are energy, transport and logistics, and water and sanitation. In addition to these, the project pipeline for states also includes social and commercial infrastructure.

The road transport and highways ministry has a pipeline of 108 projects with a total cost of Rs 8.77 trillion, the highest among all central ministries. The power ministry has 48 projects—the second highest—with a total cost of Rs 3.4 trillion.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh has the largest number of projects in its pipeline at 270, with a total cost of Rs 1.16 trillion, followed by Uttar Pradesh, which has a pipeline of 89 projects with a cost of Rs 11,518 crore.