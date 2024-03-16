Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi govt develops portal for licensing cab aggregators, e-commerce cos

The Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme - 2023 was notified by the government last year

The scheme mandates service providers to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

The Delhi government has developed a portal to facilitate licensing, payment of fees and regulate cab aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities.
Service providers and e-commerce entities with more than 25 vehicles in their fleet will have to register on the portal to obtain a licence.
"All licence holders are requested to register their existing fleets operating in the NCT of Delhi. All existing aggregator and delivery service providers operating within the NCT of Delhi shall obtain a licence within a period of 90 days," according to a public notice issued by the Transport department.
The notice was uploaded on the department's website on Friday.
The department's dashboard to monitor the progress of the scheme can be accessed at myfleet.delhi.gov.in.
The licences will be valid for five years.
The scheme mandates service providers to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility. The entire fleet of all aggregators in Delhi will go electric by 2030.
It is stringent in enforcing compliance, with violations attracting monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 1 lakh per instance.
The aggregators will be permitted to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services.
To enhance customer satisfaction, the scheme establishes strict standards for service quality. This includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour and timely resolution of customer complaints.
The scheme also outlines compliances that are intended to enhance the safety of customers.
All existing or new operators must obtain a licence within 90 days of the scheme's notification or before commencing operations. Licences will be valid for five years, with annual fees applicable, and zero fees in case of electric vehicles. Additionally, a 50 per cent rebate is provided for vehicles that are less than two years old.

