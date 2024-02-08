Sensex (    %)
                        
TMS Ep625: Fixing taxi fares, Bajaj CNG bikes, Maruti shares, hot money

Has the Karnataka govt gone too far by setting cab fares? How will CNG bikes change the two-wheeler industry? Why are Maruti shares taking the back seat? What is hot money? All answers here

Team TMS
TMS

Feb 08 2024 | 8:00 AM IST
The Karnataka government has announced fixed fares for taxis. Now both app-based and non-app based cab aggregators will have to follow a uniform rate chart. One of the triggers of this move was overcharging. But has the state government gone too far by setting cab fares? 

Interestingly, the licences of Ola and Uber had expired in 2021, but both the cab aggregators have been operating cabs and autos in Karnataka. The state has refused to renew them alleging non-compliance of regulations. Moving on, Bajaj Auto is going to launch an entry-level motorcycle which will be powered by CNG. Something the world has never seen before. Honda had tried its luck on its Activa model, but couldn’t succeed. So how will CNG bikes change the two-wheeler industry if Bajaj succeeds in its mission? 

Staying with the automobile theme, India’s largest auto-maker Maruti has lost the tag of the most-valued auto stock to its competitor Tata Motors, which has been at the forefront on the bourses among other peers. While strong JLR sales has been lending support to Tata Motors, why is Maruti trailing? 

India’s financial markets and economy are set to get a leg up after the country’s inclusion into JP Morgan’s emerging market debt index. But it will also keep the regulator on its toes because of the so-called “hot money”.  But what is it? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.  

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

