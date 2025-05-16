Friday, May 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Route One Fund trims IndusInd Bank stake by 0.65%, raises ₹386 cr

US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I LP sells over 5 million shares of IndusInd Bank for ₹386 crore, cutting its holding to just above 1 per cent

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I LP on Friday divested a 0.65 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank. The hedge fund sold just over 5 million shares at ₹765.7 apiece, raising ₹386 crore, according to data from the stock exchanges.
 
At the end of the March 2025 quarter, Route One held a 1.73 per cent stake in the troubled lender. Following Friday’s divestment, the hedge fund will retain a little over 1 per cent stake in the bank.
 
As per the latest data, Category I Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) held a 28.46 per cent stake in the bank as of March 2025. Among other major shareholders, mutual funds held a 27.55 per cent stake, while insurance companies held 7.43 per cent — with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) alone holding 5 per cent.
   
Meanwhile, the promoter group held a 15.83 per cent stake in the bank.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

