Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

DGCA carrying out technical evaluation of 2 incidents with IndiGo planes

IndiGo's fleet is powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines and a number of aircraft are on the ground

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviation regulator DGCA in close coordination with IndiGo is carrying out the "technical evaluation" of the engine issues faced by the airline's two aircraft on Tuesday, according to an official.
Two flights of IndiGo, one from Kolkata to Bengaluru and another from Madurai to Mumbai suffered engine issues on Tuesday.
In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E 455 from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata after take off due to a technical issue. The pilot followed standard operating procedures and landed back in Kolkata.
The flight 6E-2012 operating from Madurai to Mumbai had a technical issue prior to landing in Mumbai and the pilot prioritised the landing in Mumbai, the airline said in a separate statement. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance, it added.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is doing the technical evaluation of both the incidents "in close coordination with the operator", the senior official at the regulator said on Wednesday.
IndiGo's fleet is powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines and a number of aircraft are on the ground.

Also Read

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft

Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister

Housing prices rose in 43 cities in Q1 of FY24, falls in 7 cities: NHB

Panel proposes rebate for passengers on cancelled rides on Uber, Ola

LPG price cut: Govt grant soon for OMCs, analysts do not expect losses

Ramkrishna Forgings bags 8.25 million Euro order in South America

Govt to start auction process for 100 critical mineral blocks in 4 months

On August 2, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had said the number of aircraft impacted by the supply-chain challenge issues was in the high thirties. "I would actually label it now around 40".
Elbers, on August 24, told shareholders that the airline is taking a whole range of mitigating measures are being taken to deal with the situation arising out of grounded aircraft.
"We are dealing with some AOG situation... AOG is being dealt with a whole range of mitigating measures. These measures were announced at the end of last year and have been effective in order to make sure that we deliver our capacity guidance that we provided to the market and shareholders earlier," the IndiGo CEO had said.
At the end of June, IndiGo had a fleet of 316 planes, including 166 A320 neos, 87 A321 neos and two planes on wet lease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Civil Aviation DGCA IndiGo

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon