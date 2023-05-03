close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing

In India alone, IndiGo and Go First, among the biggest customers for the A320neo planes, grounded as many as 12 planes at one point, and cancelled dozens of flights

Reuters
Go First

Photo: Pexels

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - Cash-strapped Indian airline Go Airlines (India) Ltd, recently rebranded as Go First and previously as Go Air, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

Here are some details on the U.S. enginemaker's geared turbofan (GTF) engines, which Go First says are at the heart of the crisis.

WHEN DID THE PROBLEM START?

In 2016, Go First received its first A320neo aircraft powered by GTF engines after placing an order for 72 narrow-body jets from Airbus. Pratt & Whitney is the exclusive engine supplier for the airline's A320neo aircraft fleet.

Go First said it picked the engines because the U.S. firm, which competes with CFM International, offered better fleet-management terms, and the engines would be more fuel efficient, quieter and require less service.

But the GTF engines, for which Pratt invested $10 billion to develop, were found to have problems involving the fan blades, an oil seal and the combustion chamber lining.

Also Read

IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground

Go First inducts 55th A320 neo; to receive engines from P&W soon

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Air India leases 12 more aircraft to enhance international operations

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

'Tough times': Go First staff hopes for airline survival, scout for options

PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

Doing everything possible with utmost care for employees: Go First CEO

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

Go Airlines' lenders may meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action

The issues with the GTF engines grounded several A320neo planes in 2017, a year after the engine was launched. In India alone, IndiGo and Go First, among the biggest customers for the A320neo planes, grounded as many as 12 planes at one point, and cancelled dozens of flights.

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

Go First said Pratt & Whitney agreed in 2017 to compensate it for engine "support". The agreement, which ran through 2019, provided unspecified compensation to the airline for days when planes were grounded with engines that needed to be changed or serviced.

But in 2020, Go First began to experience "more severe" engine failures, and in 2022 financial disputes erupted between the two companies over the engine replacement and maintenance arrangement.

In February 2023, Pratt proposed a plan to supply replacement engines at a rate "four times lower than the failure rate," leading Go First to file for emergency arbitration in Singapore a month later.

Global supply chain shortages are now slowing production of aircraft and components for maintenance and repair, including engines.

Go First said the number of aircraft because of "faulty engines" has ballooned from 7% of its fleet in December 2019 to 50% in December 2022, costing it 108 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in lost revenue and added expenses.

Pratt said it was "committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers."

Greg Hayes, CEO of Pratt owner Raytheon Technologies Corp, said in February that GTF engines' reliability has not been up to expectations and that the company was working to fix problems.

IndiGo, India's largest airline and a major customer of A320neo, is facing a similar problem with Pratt engines for some of its fleet, but has been able to better navigate the crisis because of its much larger fleet size and better negotiations with the vendor, according to Jefferies analyst Prateek Kumar.

 

(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Compiled by Miyoung Kim. Edited by Gerry Doyle)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : airlines Civil Aviation Aviation sector

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Godrej Properties sees 15% rise in FY24 bookings value after Q4 profit jump

Godrej Properties
2 min read

Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

'Tough times': Go First staff hopes for airline survival, scout for options

pilots
2 min read

PE firm Multiples closes its Fund IV, subscriptions worth $640 mn received

funding
1 min read

Doing everything possible with utmost care for employees: Go First CEO

Go First
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon